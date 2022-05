Karine Jean-Pierre is the first African-American, immigrant and openly homosexual White House spokeswoman in the United States, so her appointment is considered a message of inclusion and representation. Robert Valencia, political analyst and member of Connectas.org, spoke with Raúl Blanco in #ElInvitadoDelDíaF24 and explained the importance of this promotion.

#appointment #Karine #JeanPierre #represent #spokeswoman #White #House #France