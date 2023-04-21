Botafogo made official a proposal to James Rodríguez in recent days. The midfielder has been free on the market since last week, when he left Olympiacos from Greece, and is a “dream for consumption” for John Textor, who has been closely following the Colombian’s situation ever since.

It is precisely the owner of the club who manages the negotiations. Botafogo had already tried to sign the athlete last year.

The club’s proposal is based on a salary of a fixed amount per month, but that can be increased with bonuses according to the objectives and sports performance that James achieves on the field. The numbers are still being studied and there was no response.

The contact between Botafogo and Jorge Mendes

John Textor formalized the numbers through ties to intermediaries connected to Jorge Mendes, James’s businessman and one of the most influential agents in the world of soccer.

In the next few days, these intermediaries will have meetings with Jorge Mendes to talk about Brazilian soccer and try to convince James to play in South America. Last year, Botafogo also tried to sign the Colombian, but he refused because he wanted to play in European football and signed for Olympiacos.

“I like to monitor, it’s true that we talk to the agent. But until he says he wants to play here, that’s the key moment for me. He needs to pick up the phone and say he wants to play for Botafogo. That hasn’t happened yet. We’ll keep going. searching, but so far nothing has happened,” said John Textor last weekend.

After making his debut in Envigado, James went through Banfield, Porto, Monaco, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Everton, Al-Rayyan and Olympiacos. In the current Greek season, he has scored five goals and provided six assists in 23 games.

