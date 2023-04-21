Average per capita nominal income was BRL 2,913 in 2022; the value is 79% higher than the average in Brazil

The average per capita nominal income of residents of the Federal District totaled R$ 2,913 in 2022. This value is 79% higher than the national average, of R$ 1,625, and 258% higher than the poorest state, Maranhão (R$ 814 ).

The State with the 2nd highest average income is São Paulo, at R$ 2,148, that is, 35.6% less than Brasília. In practice, the average income in the federal capital is higher than in the most productive state in the country.

Brasília celebrates its 63rd anniversary, being the richest region in the country when it comes to average per capita household income. The data is from IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). Here’s the full of the document (83 KB).

The income of Brasilia residents is increased by the strong weight of the federal and district civil service. Salaries are high and higher than the average for the region.