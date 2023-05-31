Shakira takes a new look in Miami. The singer from Barranquilla, separated from the former Catalan player Gerard Piqué for more than 10 months, has enjoyed the last few weeks of tranquility in the United States, after a lot of tension in Barcelona.

The Colombian artist, dedicated to her children and her musical project, has taken advantage of the appreciation they have for her in Miami to be able to walk with the calm that perhaps she no longer had in Spain.

Shakira has been seen at the Miami Grand Prix, in Formula 1, and in the games of the Miami Heat, in the NBA. And just as she was linked to the British pilot Lewis Hamilton at the time, now the North American press associates her with a basketball star, a close friend of James Rodríguez.

(It may interest you: Piqué and Clara Chía already have a ring, despite Shakira: “They are fixing it”).

Shakira and James, united by basketball player

Shakira watching the Miami Heat. Photo: Shakira social networks

Shakira has been seen in the last games of the Miami Heat, who are just one game away from being champions of their conference and reaching the NBA Grand Final.

In fact, the Barranquillera has been seen as a ‘charm’ of the team. And perhaps that is why they associate it in a friendly way with nothing more and nothing less than Jimmy Butler, the new Heat player, who is also a great friend of James Rodríguez.

Who is Jimmy Butler?

At 33 years old, Jimmy Butler earned a new and unexpected opportunity to fight for his long-awaited NBA ring by leading, feat after feat, his Miami Heat in a prodigious playoffs.

The shooting guard, who overcame a tough childhood in which he was kicked out of the house at the age of 13, will face Nikola Jokic’s fearsome Denver Nuggets starting Thursday in the second Finals of his career.

Always carrying the problem gambler tag, Butler couldn’t shake doubts about his star making until he led the Heat to a first trip to the Finals in 2020.when they fell to LeBron James’ Lakers.

During his 12-year career he had to start from scratch many times but none of his resurrections have been as spectacular as the one in these playoffs.

“We have not done anything. We did not play just to win the conference but to win everything,” said the figure of the Heat on Monday.

More news

SPORTS