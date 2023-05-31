Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi announced the organization’s intention to strengthen its presence on the territory of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). He spoke about this during a speech at meeting United Nations Security Council May 30.

According to Grossi, the IAEA will continue to monitor the presence of weapons on the territory of the Zaporizhzhya NPP and whether fire is being fired from there or in the direction of the station.

He proposed five principles for maintaining safety at the plant, among which the first two are the cessation of any hostilities both from the territory of the ZNPP and in its direction. Grossi also declared the inadmissibility of using the territory of the station as a base or warehouse for any military equipment, weapons, military personnel.

In the same speech, Grossi noted that the security situation at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is unstable and fragile. He also called it luck that in the conditions around the ZNPP there have not yet been major man-made accidents.

In turn, the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, speaking at a meeting of the organization’s Security Council, said that Russia would respond extremely harshly to Kyiv’s attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. He added that Moscow calls on the world community to condemn Kyiv, which has repeatedly pushed the situation around the ZNPP to the brink of a nuclear incident.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Kyiv authorities were making attempts to disrupt the work of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

On May 28, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an attack on the ZNPP using a drone. It was planted with the help of electronic warfare at a distance of 500 m from the station.

Zaporozhye NPP is the largest NPP in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. The object came under the control of Russia following the results of the referendum on the reunification of the Zaporozhye region with the Russian Federation. Since the beginning of September 2022, the power plant has been under the supervision of IAEA staff.