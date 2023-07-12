James Rodríguez and Aleska Génesis give new clues about a possible romance

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
James and the model Aleska.
James and the model Aleska.
The couple was captured together again in Miami.
James Rodriguez and the model aleska genesis They again give clues to what would be a possible courtship.
What was seen in a recent swimsuit parade, where both were, fuels the rumors of a possible love between the Venezuelan model and the Colombian soccer player.
James has a new girlfriend?
James accompanied Aleska to the Miami Swim Weekand she had a tender gesture with the soccer player, in the middle of the parade.
James He was interviewed by ‘Al Rojo Vivo’, from Telemundo, and reiterated that they are just friends. But the program reveals that the model crouched down in the front row to give the Colombian an unknown detail.
Aleska She went further and, when asked by the Colombian, said that her heart “is happy, calm and in love. I’m not going to tell you (whose), but he’s happy.”
Rumors grow, although the couple openly does not admit that there is a relationship beyond a great friendship.
FOOTBALL REDACTION
OF
