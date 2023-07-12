Very uncertain is the outlook for the Colombian soccer player sebastian villawhich must be submitted to mouth juniorswhere he would not have a chance to play again.

Villa returned to Buenos Aires in the last hoursafter spending several weeks in Colombia, after being found guilty in the case of gender violence.

Boca Juniors demanded his presence in training, which does not mean that he will wear the xeneize shirt again.

The Colombian attacker would not have received permission to travel, for which he was forced to return to Argentina to introduce himself to the club.

His arrival at the airport was recorded by different media outlets that were waiting for him, seeking a statement, since the footballer has remained silent regarding his situation. This time he didn’t speak either.

🚨Sebastián Villa returned to the country after Boca’s summons.

*️⃣The footballer is expected to return to training, although it will not be taken into account.

Press versions indicate that they are looking for a way out for Villa, since Boca’s intention is for him not to remain at the club.

The villa case

Sebastián Villa, Boca Juniors player. Photo: AFP, Boca Juniors Twitter

Villa, according to what was said at the time, was separated from the club’s activities despite having a current contract and being authorized to be taken into account.

Then, the footballer would have decided to radically resolve his sporting situation and would have used pressure so that Boca Juniors could immediately decide his future. For this reason, the Argentine media say, he returned to Colombia, where he is after receiving a sentence.



From his country of origin, Villa would have given Boca Juniors an ultimatum to reinstate him. On June 23, it was said that the player assured that if they did not take him into account in the next five days, he would consider himself a free agent and leave the team.

Villa wants to be released but we are not going to allow it. The pass is from Boca. It is one thing that he does not train with the squad, but he has to fulfill his obligation to continue training at the club,” says the Argentine media ‘TN’ who said about the xeneize team.

As indicated ‘TN’, Boca Juniors demanded Villa, through a letter, to return to Argentinabecause “he was not authorized to travel to Colombia.”

