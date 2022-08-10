James Rodríguez keeps his sporting future in total uncertainty. His current team, Al Rayyan, has not taken him into account for recent games and rumors of a possible departure are beginning to gain strength.

In the midst of the unknown due to his absence, Hassan Al-Otaibi, former player of the club and the Qatari national team, and today a commentator for the National Team of his country, noted on Twitter:

“James Rodríguez injured a muscle. He may be absent for more than two months. God help Al Rayyan fans“.

اصابات بالجملة تخيم على فريق الريان اللاعب طارق الذي كان الريان يفاوضه بديل! اصابة خميس رورديغيز العضلهواحتمال غيابه لأكثر من كان الله في عون جماهير الريان pic.twitter.com/WdLRF5VNsW – حسن العتيبي (@alotaibiqtr) August 2, 2022

A couple of hours later, Cucuteño’s own ’10’ surprised his own and others with a forceful message on the same social network:

“Watch out! There is false information and imprecise press versions that talk about me and a supposed long-term injury. None of this is true, see you soon on the courts”, he noted.

Watch out! There are false information and imprecise press versions that speak about me and an alleged long-term injury. None of this is true, see you soon on the courts. — James Rodriguez (@jamesdrodriguez) August 3, 2022

Now, under the pressure of the passing of days, the Chilean Nicolás Córdova, DT of Al Rayyan, was in charge of speaking out. From the outset, his sentence is clear: James Rodríguez is injured.

‘We are waiting…’

Photo: YouTube screenshot Al Rayyan

“What is the reason for the absence of James Rodríguez? Do you want him to continue in the team?” A journalist asked Córdova in his most recent press conference.

“James is getting better and better, but we are waiting. He is Al Rayyan player and, as long as he is an Al Rayyan player, we will always be willing for him to play,” he replied from the start.

Then, looking repeatedly at the ground, he added, “Unfortunately, James has taken a hit and is not available. When he has to be available and is in a condition to play, he will surely do so because he is a player of a tremendous level and we hope that he will be ready to enjoy it”.



“But at this moment we are waiting for it to be in the best conditions,” he concluded.

