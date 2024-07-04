If there is a public figure who has been an expert in giving interviews in recent years, it is the British pianist and Madrid native James Rhodes. Now the tables are turned. In the key of Rhodes it’s a video podcast from Cadena SER in which a space is created for relaxed conversation between the musician and his guests, in which topics beyond the best-known profile of the interviewees are addressed.

This is a weekly programme of five episodes that starts on July 13 with a more human and personal tone, in which music surrounds a talk about roots, stereotypes, mental health, fame, childhood, success or social awareness. The violinist Ara Malikian, the footballer Hector Bellerín and the performers Vicky Luengo, Blanca Portillo and Viggo Mortensen will be some of the personalities who will accompany Rhodes during this summer.

“Since my first experience at SER with Javier Del Pino seven years ago, I have always dreamed of having my own programme. The studio is close to my house, I can chat with incredible people and it is one of the most beautiful experiences I could wish for. Listening to Viggo Mortensen read a poem in Galician and Catalan, talking about London with Héctor Bellerín, playing the piano for Blanca Portillo… These are incredible memories for me,” says the musician.

In the key of Rhodes is part of Cadena Ser’s summer programming. During July and August, the station will also focus on the two major sporting events of the year, the final stretch of Euro 2024 and the Paris Olympic Games, offering extensive coverage of both competitions. All programming can be heard live through the Cadena SER antenna, website and app and on demand on BE A PODCAST.

Once again, SER’s main programmes will change hosts with the arrival of the summer period. Starting on 15 July, José Luis Sastre will present Day by dayMarta del Vado will be in charge of Window and Pablo Tallón will direct Hour 25The early mornings will be for Julia Molina, who will be at the controls The lighthouseand Adriana Mourelos, who will command If it dawns we leave. On weekends, Lourdes Lancho will be in charge of driving To live that is two days.

Coinciding with the SER Centenary, Pere Aznar will command 100 years of humora journey through the history of radio comedy to try to understand, with humour as the guiding thread, how this country has changed. Accompanied by Andreu Buenafuente, Llum Barrera, Juan Carlos Ortega and Héctor de Miguel, he will analyse sound fiction, informative satire, the absurd, comedy couples and what the creative process is like for all of them.

Manu Berástegui will revisit the great musicals of history, the most successful contemporary works and the most outstanding professionals of the genre in Why do they sing?a new format that brings listeners closer to a genre that brings millions of spectators to theaters around the world every day.

Another of SER’s big bets for the summer period will be Witches’ Flightwhich starts on Sunday, July 21. A new format, halfway between classic radio theater and a literature and thought program.

Carlos G. Cano will interview in Gastro SER some of the most interesting chefs of the moment and will address how food serves to understand the world and, sometimes, improve it. Santi Rivas will recommend wines and contribute his personal style, the writer Paloma Díaz-Mas returns with her “literary morsels” and Elisa Muñoz will discover the most foodie of music stars.

As is usual in summer, the second hour of Hour 25 will be open to other perspectives and content. This year, SER will make a double commitment to its Centenary: Pedro Blanco, Ana Martínez Concejo and Antonio Nuño will present an extended version of SER Collectiona review of the best content from our archive.

