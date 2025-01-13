While talks with Sané are not a priority for the club, attention is focused on Kimmich: Before he signs, the strategist wants to see that Bayern guarantees an eleven that meets the highest demands – the retention of a teammate is particularly important to him.

While many visitors spent a few leisurely hours in the traditional Mönchengladbach stadium traffic jam after the Saturday evening game at Borussia Park, the guests from Bavaria enjoyed an accelerated journey home. Vincent Kompany received his colleague Gerardo Seoane’s congratulations on Munich’s moderately entertaining 1-0 victory thanks to a penalty goal from Harry Kane in his absence – the ritual of the joint coaching press conference had been sacrificed in favor of a quick departure for Bayern.