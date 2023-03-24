James is again the support of the Colombian National Team: Lorenzo’s captain

James Rodriguez It continues to be the benchmark, the symbol within the Colombian National Team. Player who enjoys general respect in the squad and the coaching staff.

James lasted a month without playing at Olympiacos in Greece due to physical discomfort. A month that he threatened to call him to the selected for these two friendlies against Korea and Japan.

However, he reappeared and that return to his club was enough of a seal to confirm his presence in the team of Nestor Lawrence.

james captain

Photo: Eph. WEATHER Archive

James returns to the National Team and is the starting man in the game against Korea. The axis of the team, which confirms that the support falls on him.

Lorenzo, in fact, gave him the captain’s ribbon in this match. James assumes that leadership, while Falcao garciathe other captain of the team, is on the substitute bench.

Radamel Falcao García (right), training with the Colombian National Team in South Korea. Photo: Colombian Football Federation

Colombia has more captains. David Ospina He is one of them, but he is absent from this call-up due to injury.

Mateus Uribe and David Ospina Photo: Vanexa Romero / EL TIEMPO

John William Squarewho has also been captain, was not taken into account by Lorenzo for this series of friendlies.

On the pitch, James is the most experienced man on a team that shows signs of renewal.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

