Peacemaker exposed the wild side of the DCEU following its recent premiere on hbo max. With five episodes already broadcast, the series with John Cena has been unanimously acclaimed by critics and the public. Not for nothing the streaming platform is willing to launch more programs of this type.

In conversation with a Deadline podcast, director James Gunn revealed that these positive reports were true and that he was already planning to release another spin-off of The Suicide Squad movie. However, he did not delve into further details about what we would see.

“Now we are working on something else, another TV series that is connected to that universe. I can’t say anything, only that it is connected to that universe,” he told the specialized media without revealing which character from the Suicide Squad would star in the fiction.

The Suicide Squad was well received by critics and the general public. Photo: Warner

After this, Gunn announced that the new series will be different from the Peacemaker. “I don’t think it’s going to be the same genre, it won’t be comedy,” were his last words on the matter. Meanwhile, he specified that production is in the initial stages.

It should be noted that the project does not yet have the green light and there is nothing written for now. However, that didn’t stop James Gunn from writing the first season of Peacemaker without the assurance that it would be approved. Likewise, the Warner and HBO Max partnership is more than happy to trust the filmmaker’s vision.