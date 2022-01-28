Salamanca, Guanajuato.- A strong police mobilization was generated by the alleged discovery of an explosive device in the streets of Salamanca, Guanajuato. It was during the morning of this Friday that the 911 emergency number was reported about the existence of a possible detonating object in a parking lot located in the downtown area of ​​said municipality, on the corner of Lino García and Zaragoza, so, immediately , state and federal uniformed officers went to the area to verify the version.

Elements of the National Guard, Police, Traffic and Civil Protection, as well as the Criminal Investigation Agency of the Attorney General of the State of Guanajuato, arrived at the scene and proceeded to cordon off the streets to prevent vehicular traffic. During the inspection exercise, they carried out the evacuation of business employees, customers and neighbors from the road section where the alleged artifact was located, with the aim of safeguarding those present.

In addition, a helicopter was seen in the area as part of the operation that was carried out for the alleged discovery. State and federal police officers carried out patrols in the surrounding streets until around one in the afternoon today when specialized Army personnel arrived, who reviewed the object and decided to remove it from the place where it was located in order to later take it away and prevent any incident that could put citizens at risk.

Read more: Authorities report earthquake of 4.5 in Cihuatlán, Jalisco

It should be noted that this is not the first time that this type of event has occurred in the state of Guanajuato, just last October, an explosive device was located in the streets of Apaseo el Alto. It was a neighbor who reported a strange box with the object under a tree, located between December 18 streets and the Pan-American highway. At that time, more than 20 homes were evacuated by personnel from the Ministry of National Defense, while specialists moved the device to another place to be deactivated.