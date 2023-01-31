Director James Gunn is ready to compete with the MCUfor which it has published the films and series that seek to revive the DC Universe. Will they be enough?

Three months after James Gunn and Peter Safran are announced as the CEO of Warner Bros. DC Studios, the co-directors have discussed the changes they will make to the brand and what proposals they will give to compete with their most important rival, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This Tuesday, January 31, both have mobilized DC fans after announcing on social networks the movies and series that they are preparing for the coming years. As reported, the director has decided that the DC Universe will change and “The Flash” will be in charge of being the starting point for this new start.

Movies and series confirmed by James Gunn

In a shared statement to the press, Gunn and Safran unveiled what they called the first part of Chapter 1 of the new DC Universe, which they called “Gods and Monsters.” Confirmed DC movies and series They are:

New DC Movies

“ Superman: Legacy “: Superman movie written by James Gunn. It has a release date of July 11, 2025 and will usher in the new era of the DC Universe.

“: Superman movie written by James Gunn. It has a release date of July 11, 2025 and will usher in the new era of the DC Universe. “ The Authority “: It will show a group of anti-heroes that will act as the counterpart of the Justice League.

“: It will show a group of anti-heroes that will act as the counterpart of the Justice League. “ The brave and the bold “, new batman movie : (A different one from Robert Pattinson) It will focus on Bruce Wayne’s relationship with Damian, his son.

“, : (A different one from Robert Pattinson) It will focus on Bruce Wayne’s relationship with Damian, his son. “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow” : We will see the difference between Superman and Supergirl because they were raised in different ways.

: We will see the difference between Superman and Supergirl because they were raised in different ways. “The authority”: a group movie about superhumans that takes a less idealistic approach to saving the world.

New DC series

“ Booster Gold “: fiction will be a live action comedy in the DCU. The protagonist will be “a loser from the future who uses technology to return to the present and pretend to be a superhero.”

“: fiction will be a live action comedy in the DCU. The protagonist will be “a loser from the future who uses technology to return to the present and pretend to be a superhero.” “Paradise Lost” : a live-action series about the island of Themyscira before the birth of Wonder Woman. It will be inspired by “Game of Thrones”.

: a live-action series about the island of Themyscira before the birth of Wonder Woman. It will be inspired by “Game of Thrones”. “Lanterns” : live-action Green Lantern for HBO Max. Plot will follow Hal Jordan and John Stewart investigating a mystery that will be important for the new stage of the DC Universe.

: live-action Green Lantern for HBO Max. Plot will follow Hal Jordan and John Stewart investigating a mystery that will be important for the new stage of the DC Universe. “waller” : live action starring Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

: live action starring Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. “Creature Commandos”: the first animated series of DCU. It will star Frankenstein’s monster, a werewolf, a vampire and a gorgon to fight against the Nazis in World War II.

With these announcements, the directors have made it clear that while these projects have been confirmed, at the moment there are no directors or actors linked to these stories. Of course, they are about to close contracts.

On the other hand, Safran and Gunn left the door open for Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller and Zachary Levi to continue playing their respective DC superheroes.