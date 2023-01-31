Energy | Estimate: Electricity subsidies cost a total of 680 million euros to Finland

For almost half a million Finns, electricity costs take up more than 10 percent of their disposable income. Without subsidies, the size of the group would clearly increase to more than a million.

Electrical supports cost Finland a total of around 680 million euros, estimates the Datahuone unit of the State Economic Research Center (VATT) in its report.

There are four different forms of support for electricity bills in use in Finland: temporary reduction of value added tax, electricity reduction, Kela’s electricity support and a form of support paid as a lump sum for large electricity bills.

The largest of the four different forms of support is the newest form, i.e. the support received as a one-time compensation from the electricity bill. Its share is slightly more than half of the total of 680 million euros. Datahuone estimates that the cost of that support is an average of 90 million euros per month.

“The total cost of the subsidies is slightly lower than previously estimated, because the price of electricity is going to be lower than feared. In addition, the amount of subsidies is reduced by the electricity savings of Finnish households”, says the assistant professor of the Center for Economics Helsinki GSE and the University of Helsinki Lassi Ahlvik in the bulletin.

About 1.06 million Finns have difficulty paying their electricity bills. Their electricity expenses are more than 10 percent of their disposable income. With the help of subsidies and society’s safety nets, such as income support, the number of the group drops to 496,000 people.

About four percent of Finns would have great difficulty coping with electricity expenses. For these people, electricity costs take up more than a quarter of their income. After subsidies and safety nets, the group shrinks to 79,000 people.

“The co-responsibility related to support measures allocates subsidies to housing units with a large electricity bill in euros. However, the support measures are not particularly targeted at low-income households, whose electricity expenses in relation to available income are high, but the bill in euros remains small. For possible future support needs, it would be necessary to develop models in which income and other household background information could be used to allocate support,” says Ahlvik.