Upcoming video games A.D will be closely linked to the film and television productions of the so-called DC Extended Universe. It was confirmed James Gunnprominent member of the DC Studios. The DC Extended Universe is nothing but the DC equivalent of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While Marvel has decided that video games based on their characters will be completely detached from the productions of Marvel Cinematic Universethe boys of DC Studios have decided that both worlds, the video game and the film / television world, will be part of the same package, and will be intertwined with each other. To confirm it, answering with a dry “yes” to a fan’s question on Twitterwas James Gunn. The latter boasts a great experience in terms of film, having worked on productions of the caliber of “Guardians of the Galaxy” And “Guardians of the Galaxy 2“, or again “The Suicide Squad” And “The dawn of the Living Dead“.

Upcoming themed video games A.D which should come out are Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguescheduled for spring 2023 for PlayStation5, pc And Xbox Series X And S seriesand a video game starring Wonder Woman. These could be the first titles A.D to have a link with the cinematic counterpart, but at the moment there has not yet been a confirmation from the team of DC Studios.