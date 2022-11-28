Juventus: Agnelli to employees, “compactness has failed”

Andrea Agnelli says goodbye to Juventus after 12 years as president (with 9 championships won). Before resigning, the Juventus president wanted to write a letter to all employees. “We are facing a delicate moment from a corporate point of view and unity has failed. It is better to leave everyone together, giving the possibility to a new formation to overturn that match”: this is what Andrea Agnelli writes to Juventus employees in which he explains the reasons for the step back his and the Board.

Juventus, Agnelli claims “extraordinary results” as Juventus president

Andrea Agnelli claims i “extraordinary achievements” of the club under his presidency, including lo Stadium, nine consecutive league titles for men and five in a row for women.

Juventus, Agnelli and the regret of the lost Champions League finals

Andrea Agnelli defines the Champions League final losses in Berlin and Cardiff (against Messi’s Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid) as “great regrets”. “We are used to winning by history and DNA. Since 2010 we have honored our history by achieving extraordinary results”. “Hours, days, nights, months and seasons with the aim of always improving in view of certain decisive moments”, underlines the outgoing Juventus president, “each of us knows how to recall the moment before taking the field: exit from the locker room and turn right, about twenty steps down with a grate in the middle, another ten steps up and there you are: “el miedo esce’nico” and in that moment when you know you have the whole team with you the impossible becomes possible. Bernabeu, Old Trafford, Allianz Arena, Westfallen Stadium, San Siro, Geōrgios Karaiskakīs, Celtic Park, Camp Nou: wherever we went, when the team was compact, we feared nobody.”

Juventus, Agnelli leaves and quotes Nietzsche

“When the team is not compact, it lends its side to the opponents and this can be fatal”, the email continues, “at that moment you need to be lucid and contain the damage. Our awareness will be their challenge: to live up to Juventus’ history. I will continue to imagine and work for a better football, supported by a quote by Friedrich Nietzsche: “And those who were seendancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music”. “Remember – he concludes – we will recognize each other everywhere with a glance: We are the people of Juve! Until the end…”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

