The acclaimed American director Christopher Nolan he will not be entrusted with the twenty-sixth chapter of the film franchise James Bonddespite numerous rumor circulated in the last period. The director has denied the rumors in this regard, replying to a journalist: «unfortunately not – the rumors are not true».

The statement was reported in a video available on the YouTube channel Associated Press. The question was asked during a speech in the presence of the press in which Nolan participated on the occasion of the release in home videos Of Oppenheimerhis latest film.

Oppenheimer is considered by most critics to be one of the director’s best works, so much so that it is one of the films which, according to commentators, has the greatest chance of being nominated for the Oscar Awards 2024.

This indiscretion had begun to emerge after Oppenheimer’s enormous success, supported by some sources which reported how Nolan had started a discussion in that sense with the production of the franchise James Bondregarding ben three films.

As much as Nolan could do an excellent job – as audiences and critics have also been able to see for another franchise, namely that of Batman for which Nolan directed the The Dark Knight Trilogy – the director himself admitted that to direct the new James Bond the production would have to undergo certain conditions. Nolan, in particular, would like to total control also on the writing and casting phase.