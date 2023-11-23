After the approval for extradition, Filippo Turetta will return to Italy tomorrow: he will fly to Rome, then he will be transferred to Venice

After the acceptance by the German authorities of the extradition request of Filippo Turetta, forwarded in recent days by the Italian ones, everything is being organized for the 22-year-old’s return. According to what has emerged, Giulia Cecchettin’s killer should arrive in Rome tomorrow, Friday 24 November.

As is now known, the German authorities accepted the request of the Italian ones regarding extradition of Filippo Turetta, the suspect in the kidnapping and massacre of his ex-girlfriend, 22-year-old Giulia Cecchettin from Vigonovo.

Turetta it was caught on the evening of Saturday 18 Novemberwhile he was stopped inside his car, on the emergency lane of a motorway near Leipzig.

To the German police officers who reached him, the young man suffered said he killed his girlfriend. However, as has emerged in the last few hours, such statements do not yet count as a confession actual and for the accusation we will have to wait for the return to Italy of the person who is still a suspect today.

When and how Filippo Turetta will arrive in Italy

The return to Italy, precisely. According to what emerged, it should take place on the day of TomorrowFriday 24 November.

Some agents of the Scip (Service for International Police Cooperation), they will fly to Germany, where they will take Filippo Turetta into custody.

From there they will board a plane bound for Romewhere he will be taken to the Capitoline prison and the precautionary custody order will be served on him.

It will then be transferred to Venice where it will be subjected tointerrogation to validate the arrest by the investigating judge.

Giulia’s autopsy and funeral

In the meantime, the provision by the Public Prosecutor’s Office has been made knownautopsy examination on Giulia Cecchettin.

The autopsy will be carried out on December 1st, in the Institute of Pathological Anatomy of university clinic of Paduain the presence of the experts appointed by both parties, as well as the appointed medical examiner.

Following the autopsy examination, the date on which the will be celebrated will also be decided funeral of Giulia.

Don Francesco Moretti, with the bishop of Padua Monsignor Claudio Cipolla, will celebrate the rite in the church of San Martino a Saonarathe same one where Monica’s, the 22-year-old’s mother, was celebrated about a year ago.

Afterwards, Giulia will come buried always in Saonara, alongside his mother.