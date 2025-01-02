Although it seems like yesterday, it has been almost twenty-four years since James and Oliver Phelps first played Fred and George Weasleythe red-haired twins, Ron’s older brothers, in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

That first installment, directed by Chris Columbus, would be followed by seven more films inspired by six other books by the British writer Joanne Rowling, who published under the initials JK after rejecting her editor’s suggestion to publish the novels under a male pseudonym.

In 2011, and with the premiere of The Deathly Hallows, Part IIthe twins would say goodbye to their peers in the magical world and would embark on their solo career, or as lonely as the career of two performing twins can be.

The actors Oliver and James Phelps, during the opening photocall of the Harry Potter Exhibition, this Saturday in Madrid. EFE





Born in 1986, we go on screen from seeing them at their fifteen years old to saying goodbye to them as young adults at their twenty-five. After that, both They have continued their careers hand in hand and participated in practically the same projectsmany of them related (of course) to the Harry Potter universe.

With some magnificent exceptions, such as its appearance in Last night in Sohoin 2021, practically everything they have done has been for television, and the latest is no exception, neither by theme nor by medium, although it is by format and by the tremendous success they are achieving.

We talk about Pastry wizards (Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking), a contest that can be seen on Prime and Max, where several bakers develop sweet creations inspired by the saga films in a “magical competition that demonstrates their skills and creativity.”

The contest has achieved a great impact both among movie lovers and among fans of baking and this type of contest. So much so that, according to Parrot Analytics, the specific demand for the program increased more than 2000% in thirty days and is in the “outstanding” section in terms of general demand, since it multiplies by eight the average of views on Prime, which leaves the door more than open for the twins to present a second season.