The Ibex 35 faces the first day of the year trying to react to the rise after having reached the support zone in the month of December that it presents in the 11,300 points.

That level “is the tangency with the bullish trend that has been guiding the increases since October 2022, analogous to the support of the 39,300 of the Ibex with Dividends“explains Joan Cabrero, technical analyst and strategist of ecotrader which affects the fact that this is the level where it is today the support that should not be lost if we want to continue trusting in a bullish context in the short / medium term.

“If you lose the 11,150/11,300 of the Ibex 35, The threat would be a 10% drop towards the August lows of 10,300 points. and until then I would not be in favor of buying the Spanish stock market again,” says Cabrero.

The expert remembers that the Spanish team will only show strength if it beats the 11,600 integers. “I would recommend waiting to make new purchases until the Ibex 35 manages to close the bearish gap that it opened from that level,” highlights the expert, who also reveals a second way of entry to the Spanish index“if there is a return to the August lows, in the 10,300 points“.

Strategic technical analysis of the Ibex 35

Operationally, in the case of the EuroStoxx 50 we have to be calm for the moment. Above all, knowing that the European selective is listed in no man’s landat the same distance from key supports – the November lows in the 4,688 points– that of the resistance that it encounters at the peaks of the year, in the 5,050/5,125 points.

“There is no need to think about reducing exposure to the European stock market as long as the main European stock markets remain on their key supports,” highlights Cabrero, who assures that to think about increasing the weight of equities in the model portfolio one should see some type technical signal near the November lows, in the 4,688 points of the EuroStoxx 50 or when the maximums of the year are exceeded.

The Chinese stock market begins the year with declines of 1.5%

2025 begins with solid declines in Asian markets. The main equity indexes in China have started the new year with decreases of 1.5% that at some points during the day exceeded 2.5% in specific cases such as the Hang Seng in Hong Kong.

The weakness of the manufacturing production data that Caixin has released in recent hours, which shows a slowdown in the pace of expansion in manufacturing in the month of December in the Eastern country, and the prospect of higher tariffs from the US Looking ahead to 2025, they penalized some stock exchanges in the country that stood out among the rest of the region’s selective stocks, which did advance in the first session of the year.