James Rodriguez he had gotten used to it, in Banfield, Porto, Real Madrid Y Bayern Munich, to fight for titles. In fact, in those four teams he did Olympic laps, some with more participation than in others.

However, in the past two years, neither James is the same nor are his career goals at the same level.

He went to Everton to meet again with Carlo Ancelotti, one of the coaches who got the best out of his football, but the experiment did not come out: he went to fight for European competitions and did not even end up playing, waiting to reach a Copa América at the one who couldn’t go either.

James is still in debt

Then, after the arrival of Rafa Benítez at Everton, James looked for the exit door and decided on an exotic destination: Al Rayyan, from the first division of Qatar, the second team with the most league championships in that country after Al Sadd. . There he was expected to win titles again and gain weight again to help meet that goal. But so far, neither one nor the other.

James Rodríguez did not have a great participation, other than an assist in the first half, in the match that Al Rayyan lost 2-3 yesterday against Umm Salal, in the Qatari league. It was the Colombian’s sixth game with the Qatari club, which he arrived in in September of last year.

James played the entire game and that, in the midst of it all, is good news. The 365scores portal gave it a rating of 8.2. However, the Colombian did not stand out for actions in particular, beyond that he always sought to associate with his teammates. He had 90 touches of the ball.

James Rodríguez, Al Rayyan player. Photo: Twitter @AlRayyanSC

Al Rayyan’s first goal was born from his feet, in the only factor in which he really made a difference in this game, the still ball charges: he raised a free kick charge that Ahmed Yasser then sent to the bottom to make it 1-1 partial, at 26 minutes.

But beyond that, James didn’t make much of a difference. He made a direct free kick in the first minute that went to goal with good direction, but without much force. Then, at 11, he joined a wall with a teammate and his shot was blocked by a defender, but the play was invalidated by offside.

The other offensive action in which James participated was already in the second half, in the 61st minute, when a shot from him from the edge of the area went over the goal.

A defeat that doesn’t help

The defeat leaves Al Rayyan badly standing in the League table, in eighth place, with 12 points in the same number of games, just four above the playoff zone to avoid relegation, which today Al Khor occupies, and too far from the lead: Al Sadd, the leader, has 31 points.

The point is that James has been in half of those meetings and his contribution has not been enough to improve. Of the six games he has played, his team only won two. The other four were defeats. He has barely scored a goal and has provided three assists.

And they did not help him much, for his personal goal of gaining continuity, the 51 days that the League lasted in recess (which for James was 60, due to the two suspension dates he paid after being sent off against Al Arabi).

Al Rayyan continued to compete in the QSL Cup (he played six games, with four wins and two losses), but James couldn’t be in those games because he was not registered.

Thinking about the tie, James will have the chance to play four more games: on January 8, against Al Wakrah; on the 13th, against the leader Al Sadd; on the 18th, against Al Khor, and on the 23rd, against Al Ahli. But now the goals are different: he came thinking about the title and now he will have to move away from relegation.

sports