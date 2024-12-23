JAmal Musiala is one of the defining footballers of 2024 simply because he was a protagonist of the most important scene from a German perspective: he shot at the Spanish goal in the European Championship quarter-finals, the ball hit Marc Cucurella’s left hand, referee Anthony Taylor blew his whistle no penalty, Germany was out. Musiala was already one of the most important players for his country. Since then, the attacking midfielder, who all serious experts now consider to be world class, has become even more important for the national team and for FC Bayern. He has developed his game further this year, scores more goals and is more effective.