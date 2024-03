Friday, March 8, 2024, 00:55











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

'Our hidden acts' is a story of a family triangle between Carmen Machi, Macarena García and Santi Marín. The three protagonists, in a co-production by Timbre 4, Mamá Floriana SL and Teatro Español, are directed by the Argentine Lautaro Perotti, also…

This content is exclusive for subscribers