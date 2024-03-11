This March 11, several leaders of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, the Foreign Minister of Mexico, Alicia Bárcena, and members of the United Nations, France and Canada, meet in Jamaica , in search of promoting a political transition in the country, in a crisis that has worsened in recent days. On the day, the European Union withdrew all its diplomatic personnel from the country, after the United States and Germany also coordinated the departure of their officials.

A meeting that seeks to provide solutions to Haiti, whose fate is uncertain, with a prime minister, Ariel Henry, who has refused to finish his interim mandate – which should have ended at the beginning of February – and whom the gangs demand his resignation. Gangs that, at the same time, dominate and have a large part of the nation in fear.

The meeting takes place at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel, in Kingston, and is chaired by the pro tempore president of Caricom, the president of Guyana, Irfaan Ali. The event is also attended by the United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, who landed in Kingston this Monday afternoon.

The Office of the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, indicated that the heads of Government of the Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, all members of the Caribbean Community, are also present. Earle Courtenay Rattray, chief of staff of the Secretary General of the Organization, António Guterres, will attend as a representative of the UN.

The United States Department of State indicated that the meeting would seek to discuss proposals promoted by Caricom for a political transition in Haiti that contemplates “the creation of an independent, broad-based presidential council” and the deployment of a multinational mission to confront the security crisis.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken boards a plane at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on the U.S. East Coast, March 11, 2024, en route to Kingston, Jamaica, for talks emergency talks with Caribbean leaders about the Haiti crisis. © AFP/Andrew Caballero Reynolds

The top representative of American diplomacy is also scheduled to meet with the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, to discuss bilateral and regional issues, Washington added.

The meeting takes place after, through a telephone communication, Blinken urged the Haitian premier to “reach an agreement that puts an end to the current situation of political stagnation” and give up office.

The EU evacuates all its diplomatic staff

Faced with the growing detriment to public order, some diplomatic missions have decided to withdraw their staff. This Monday, March 11, the measure was taken by the European Union.

“We have currently withdrawn and evacuated all EU staff from Haiti (…) In response to the dramatic deterioration of the security situation, we took the decision to reduce our activities on the ground and transferred staff from the EU delegation in Port-au-Prince to a safer place outside the country,” European Commission spokesman Peter Stano declared in recent hours.

The official explained that essential personnel will continue working, but not from Haiti. “We are assessing the situation and will adapt the way we operate depending on the situation and how the security situation develops,” he said.

Stano added that the bloc of 27 countries is “extremely concerned” about the events that have occurred in Haitian territory in recent days.

Brussels' decision was confirmed just one day after the United States Army evacuated non-essential personnel from its embassy by air and deployed more soldiers to protect its diplomatic headquarters.

“Civil war that will end in genocide”

Although the most impoverished country in the hemisphere has been facing a political, economic and security crisis for years, the already difficult situation of violence worsened with the dominance of gangs, which have increased their control since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, in 2021. .

In recent days, the speed with which crime and chaos have escalated on the streets of Port-au-Prince has been alarming. The gangs justify the terror they sow on the civilian population in Prime Minister Ariel Henry's evasions to leave office. The premier had to leave his position and call elections within a deadline set until February 7, according to an agreement that he signed in December 2022.

Although his departure from power is unlikely to bring a solution to a country controlled by gangs, criminal groups continue to exert violent pressure.

In fact, on March 5, Jimmi Cherizier, alias 'Barbecue', a former police officer who has become the leader of criminal gangs, warned that the country would plunge into a “civil war that will end in genocide” if the premier remains in office. office.



File- Dozens of people walk while tires burn during a protest against insecurity. Near the official residence of the prime minister, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on August 7, 2023. © AFP/Richard Pierrin

Haiti's already fragile security situation has worsened since Henry traveled to Kenya in late February to close a deal for the deployment of foreign troops in an attempt to restore order. Since then, he has not returned to his country and his return seems increasingly complex.

As criminal gangs push for his removal from office, in recent days they have attacked the airport and released dangerous criminals from prison, while threatening to arrest police chiefs and ministers. Since Friday, there have also been shootings outside the National Palace.

The political leader was last seen last week in Puerto Rico. The United States urged him to transition power.

With Reuters, AFP and EFE