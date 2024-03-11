Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/11/2024 – 18:28

Federal Supreme Court (STF) minister Gilmar Mendes said he is against the amnesty of those arrested for the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers on January 8, 2023. For him, former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his supporters ask for amnesty, as in the act that took place on January 25th on Avenida Paulista, as a “flag” after “inducing” the anti-democratic attacks.

In a statement given to GloboNews this Monday, the 11th, the minister said that “many attribute a lack of solidarity to the former president. He threw these people into the fire and went to Miami”. Therefore, in his opinion, the amnesty request is a Bolsonarist strategy “to move its political establishment, in the sense of 'let's have an amnesty flag' not for the intellectual authors, but for those little people who were involved in this”.

Highlighting the seriousness of the accusations, Mendes defended the condemnation of the radicals and organizers of the coup acts, citing the former minister and vice-president on Bolsonaro's ticket in 2022 Walter Braga Neto. The minister also revealed that, although the Federal Police (PF) investigations into alleged meetings to organize a coup d'état were not concluded, the STF suspected that “something was happening” at the time.

“The previous two (acts of) September 7th were extremely serious, aggressive. We were already rehearsing there,” said Mendes. According to him, the Court suspected “that something was being created” when it defended the fake news investigation in 2019: “(We suspected) that something bad could come”.

As for the act on Avenida Paulista, the dean of the STF considers it to be an attempt to keep the former president's allies active. According to the minister, Bolsonaro's lawyer Fabio Wajngarten contacted him to ensure that the demonstration's speeches would have a peaceful tone.