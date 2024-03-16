Throwing paint into ballot boxes has become a symbol of resistance in Russia's presidential election, which began on Friday (15) and ends this Sunday (17).

As President Vladimir Putin will be elected for a fifth presidential term (which is being ensured by an election without transparency and real opponents), Russian voters are looking for ways to protest, and one of them is pouring paint inside ballot boxes to make ballots already unusable. deposited.

A security camera video that has gone viral shows a young blonde woman at a polling station pouring a dark liquid into a ballot box, before being tackled and arrested by police officers.

According to American broadcaster CNN, Russian authorities have already opened at least 15 criminal cases after voters poured paint into ballot boxes, started fires or threw Molotov cocktails at polling places.

In an interview with the Russian agency Tass this Saturday (16), the president of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC), Ella Pamfilova, said that at least 214 ballots were “irretrievably lost” due to protest actions.

According to her, attempts to spoil voting ballots were reported at 29 polling stations in 20 Russian regions.

There were attempts to pour liquids into ballot boxes in 20 voting locations, arson in eight locations and the use of a device to produce smoke in a polling station.

For this Sunday, the last day of voting, Yulia Navalnaya, widow of opposition leader Alexei Navalny (who died in an Arctic prison in February), asked citizens to gather for a protest at noon (local time) in several polling stations .

She said that participants in the action should “vote for any candidate except Putin”, “spoil the ballot”, “write Navalny in large letters” or “go to the polling station, stay there for a while, then turn around and go home.”

The Russian Public Prosecutor's Office released a statement on Thursday (14) to warn that anyone who participates in the action called by Navalnaya could be criminally prosecuted.