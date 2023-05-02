Doctors, specialists, who participated in the second pediatric conference at Al Qasimi Hospital for Women, Maternity and Children, recommended the necessity of adopting and disseminating innovative respirators operated by artificial intelligence technologies in the treatment of children’s diseases, after scientific studies and research proved that they accelerate the return of normal breathing to patients by 40%.

Medical Director of Al Qasimi Hospital for Women, Maternity and Children, Vice President of the Second Pediatric Conference at Al Qasimi Hospital for Women, Maternity and Children, which concluded its activities the day before yesterday, Dr. Khaled Khalfan Sabt, said that the participants in the conference concluded with a set of important recommendations that must be adhered to for the development of pediatrics. In the country, the most prominent of which is the emphasis on continuing scientific research in the field of pediatrics, in order to find the latest possible treatments for various diseases.

He continued: «The participants also unanimously agreed on the need to focus on artificial intelligence in the service of pediatric treatments, and called for the generalization of artificial respirators that operate with artificial intelligence technologies in all hospitals, especially after studies and research proved that these innovative smart devices significantly accelerated recovery rates for children who gave birth. Under respirators by about 40%, compared to the approved traditional methods.

He said that the participants also stressed the need to consolidate the concepts of working in a team spirit among doctors working in the field of pediatrics, and to include this methodology in the curricula in medical colleges, due to the importance of this in developing treatment plans for children, as it has been proven that working in a team spirit helps patients to recover. by up to 50%.

The conference reviewed the latest findings in pediatrics and telemedicine, simulation in cardiopulmonary resuscitation training, the use of microbubbles in measuring brain pressure, targeted gene therapy, treatment with a symbolic image of mental disorder, and the impact of excessive use of social media platforms and smart phones on children and how to deal with them. with her.