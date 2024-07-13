He Hard Rock Stadiumthe sumptuous stage in which Argentina or Colombia will be crowned today in the 2024 Copa America final, It is home to the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, host of the Miami Open tennis tournament, and also the venue for the Formula One Miami Grand Prix.

With a capacity for 65,300 spectators and inaugurated in 1987, Hard Rock Stadium will host the match between Lionel Messi’s Argentina, defending champions in 2021, and James Rodríguez’s Colombia.

This will be the third match of this edition of the Copa América at this venue, which was previously the venue chosen for Uruguay’s 3-1 win over Panama and Argentina’s 2-0 win over Peru (both in the group stage).

Precisely, Hard Rock Stadium is a classic NFL final and has hosted no less than six Super Bowls (1989, 1995, 1999, 2007, 2010 and 2020). This figure places it as the second stadium that has organized the most Super Bowls, only behind Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, which has hosted seven and will host its eighth in 2025.

On the stage, the Dolphins, who are now leading, play their home games. Tua Tagovailoa as a cornerback and Mike McDaniel as a coach.

Not only is it American football, it also receives the annual Miami Open Tenniswhich has the category of Masters 1,000. On another front, Formula One has already been coming to South Florida for three years in a row, and the Miami Grand Prix is held in the vicinity of the stadium. The winner of this event in 2024 was the British Lando Norris.

Today, the NFL, tennis and Formula One will make their way to the Hard Rock Stadium for the Copa America final, and elite football will return there again in two years, as this field is also among those chosen by FIFA for the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the USA, Mexico and Canada.

