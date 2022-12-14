Yahaira Plasencia and Jair Mendoza ended their love relationship after more than six months. The salsa singer appeared on the Magaly Medina program to talk about the end of her romance with the popular “Reina del totó” and assured that the main culprit for this break would be the music producer Sergio George.

Why did Yahaira Plasencia and Jair Mendoza end?

According to the Peruvian salsa singer, he was the one who decided to end his relationship with Yahaira Plasenciabecause he felt too much pressure from the American musician Sergio George.

“We have had a very nice relationship. Unfortunately, I decided for peace of mind, we both discussed it, because I have seen that there was pressure from his producer.

Host Magaly Medina questioned her decision. “You are no longer teenagers, if the mother, the father, pressures you, who is Sergio George? A music producer,” the presenter told him.

“There are times when you have to balance things and, obviously, she bets on her career, and my career has always been ahead ”, Jair Mendoza replied.

What did Sergio George say about Yahaira Plasencia and Jair Mendoza?

Let’s remember that a few days ago, the producer who works with the interpreter of “And I said no” He expressed his annoyance by revealing that the sauce boat did not inform him that he would make his romance with Jair Mendoza. He assured that this media scandal overshadowed the premiere of the new album that they are about to release next year.