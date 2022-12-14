Change at the top in Johnson & Johnson MedTech in Italy. Gabriele Fischetto is the new president and CEO of J&J Medical Spa. The appointment – reports a company note – takes place at a particularly important moment for the company, which is increasingly committed to re-imagining the world of healthcare and accelerating the restart of post-pandemic care activities. J&J MedTech aims to strengthen the collaboration with its partners and customers also through the use of technology applied to services, solutions and medical devices in order to improve clinical outcomes, improve the care experience for healthcare professionals and patients and optimize the resources available to the system.

Pugliese, graduated in Biomedical Electronic Engineering in Bologna, 51 years old and two daughters, Fischetto began his professional career in J&J 23 years ago, where he held various roles of increasing responsibility in sales for the Biosense Webster franchise, the cardiovascular business of the company, up to the appointment of Business Unit Director at the Italian level and subsequently the direction of the strategic development of the same franchise at the European level, in the Belgian office. He subsequently gained experience leading the Depuy Synthes orthopedic franchise in both Italy and the Mediterranean cluster, before becoming Vice President for the EMEA region of Biosense Webster. In 2019 he became Managing Director J&J Medical Devices for Central and Eastern Europe, managing 19 countries and leading J&J’s humanitarian response to the war in Ukraine, a position he held until the move to Italy.

“I am very happy to return to work for my country – declares Fischetto – I welcome this challenge with great enthusiasm knowing that I can count on colleagues of extraordinary experience and professionalism. Valuing the experience and talent that is in the Italian organization , I am convinced that we will make our company ever closer to the needs of healthcare professionals. We share with our healthcare partners the primary objective of quickly bringing our patients back to health from their loved ones. At the same time we will continue to work together to accelerate digital transformation and the adoption of new technologies in order to optimize the resources of the health system and treat more people”.