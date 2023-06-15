Thursday, June 15, 2023
Jaime Bayly sends Piqué a ‘pullaza’ for Shakira and his talk with de la Rúa

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 15, 2023
in Sports
Jaime Bayly sends Piqué a 'pullaza' for Shakira and his talk with de la Rúa


Shakira and Jaime Bayly

Jaime Bayly and Shakira.

Jaime Bayly and Shakira.

Jaime Bayly had an unprecedented conversation with Shakira. Piqué comes off badly.

The separation of Shakira and Piqué seems not to hold another protagonist. In the midst of each pronouncement of someone close to the singer from Barranquilla or the former Catalan player, a new controversy breaks out.

After the samarium Carlos Vives was “victim of a like” in a photo of Piqué, the turn to appear in the whirlwind of the media separation was for the Peruvian presenter Jaime Bayly.

And he did it to give Gerard Piqué a ‘pull’.

Bayly charges against Piqué

In his last column, the Peruvian presenter Jaimy Bayly reported that he had not seen Shakira for fifteen years.

As he said, “Since she fell in love with the soccer player Piqué, Shakira stopped answering my emails.”

As he pointed out, Baily understood that Shakira did not want to introduce him to Piqué. That, supposes the Peruvian, perhaps because of his closeness to Antonio de la Rúa, Shakira’s ex-partner.

And after a recent meeting on a plane from Miami to Madrid, in which the singer allegedly told Bayly that de la Rúa has been very good to her, Bayly’s text seemed to leave Piqué a ‘pull’, as responsible for his estrangement with the singer.

“I felt that he still loved me,” he said about Shakira, leaving the hint to Piqué in the air.

SPORTS

