The president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, visited this Wednesday (14) the Parliament of Nicaragua, on his second day in the country, and criticized the US government. The president of the Nicaraguan Parliament, controlled by the Sandinista dictatorship that governs the country, made room for Raisi to speak to the plenary. In the speech, the Iranian representative accused Washington of being “against progressive governments”.

“World imperialism has always been against the formation of popular governments in Latin America, and the main characteristic of world imperialism is that it always wants to abuse and exploit the peoples with its illegitimate demands and its colonialism, and it is always against the fulfillment of the will of the peoples,” he said.

Raisi declared that Iran and Nicaragua share a common history of “struggle, resistance, revolutions and combat against a common enemy”.

“The common history and experience that both peoples have is resistance and respect for the popular vote, as well as setting aside the will of enemies to try to impede people’s democracy. We fight against the conspiracies and plots of our enemies in these 44 years of revolution,” he said.

“In this field of battles, of wills, there are two, one is that of our peoples who seek their independence, their freedom, justice and the realization of their faith in God, and [a] another will is that of the enemies of imperialism who seek to realize their desires, their objectives, their plans and their benefits, all this with the selfishness they have,” he added.

Both the Daniel Ortega dictatorship and Iran have a long history of arresting and/or banning opponents to prevent them from participating in elections, in addition to accusations of electoral fraud.

“Will of the People”

The Iranian president criticized the United States, saying that the Americans and other Western nations claim to be defenders of human rights, democracy and freedom, but that they fail to “respect the will of the people and act against the sovereignty of enemy countries”, as “is happening in Palestine, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Latin American nations”.

He also accused the US of “imposing its will on countries by sending its armies to invade and, if unsuccessful through that strategy or through coups d’état, destabilizing countries through economic sanctions.”

For Raisi, “military occupations, coups d’état and economic sanctions are part of a single approach, which pretends to fight terrorism”.

Raisi said Iran “fought and insisted against this phenomenon of terrorism, and that fight was costly not only to protect Iran, but all countries in the region.”

Earlier, the Iranian president laid wreaths at the mausoleum of the “Heroes and Martyrs of the Fatherland” in Managua, accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Nicaraguan regime, Denis Moncada.

The visit to Nicaragua is the second stop on Raisi’s tour of Latin America, which also includes stops in Venezuela and Cuba.

Relations between Iran and Nicaragua have been very close since dictator Daniel Ortega returned to power in January 2007. Ortega, who is one of Iran’s main allies in Latin America, supported Iran’s nuclear program and called on Israel to “disarm” ” to avoid a military conflict.