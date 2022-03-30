After a few days of silence, Jada Pinkett Smith is back on social media: here is the post published by Will Smith’s wife on Instagram

Quite turbulent days for Will Smith and his wife, the actress and singer Jada Pinkett. The woman’s first post has arrived after a few days of silence, which followed the actor’s much-criticized slap in the face of Chris Rock during the night of the Oscars. Here’s what she wrote on her Instagram profile.

For a couple of days we have been talking about nothing but the slap in full face given by Will Smith to Chris Rock, worldwide, during the 94th edition of the night of the Oscars.

The actor had hit the comedian in the face after the latter had made one little happy joke on his wife’s hair.

Jada Pinkett Smith, since 2018, suffers from alopecia, which essentially consists of uncontrolled hair loss. The actress, singer and entrepreneur said she had suffered in the past, but now she has learned to live with it.

However, the comedian presenter’s misplaced joke did lose your mind on Smithenough to make him go up on stage and do what everyone has seen.

That gesture was followed by the apologies to the Academy by the new Oscar winner. An apology delivered by Will Smith, via Instagrameven to Chris Rock himself, who for his part chose not to report the facts to the police.

The words of Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith admitted in his post that he was wrong big time and that violence is never justified in a world of love and kindness. He explained that as an actor he should accept the jokes about him on his behalf, but that when the “victim” was his wife, he completely lost his mind.

But how did Jada Pinkett Smith herself take it instead?

Many have asked themselves and in recent days they have been waiting a lot for a post or the words of the actress herself. Post that it has arrived, but that it is not clear whether it is directly addressed to the fact in question.

In the post published by Jada we read: “This is the season of healing. And I’m here, ready for it“.

A message that doesn’t necessarily have to be about the slap her husband gave Chris Rock, but that is still enough significant.