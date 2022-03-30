Larry Hryb Microsoft, also known on the web by the nickname Major Nelson, commented on the recent rumors they want Resident Evil Village coming up on Xbox Game Pass, the subscription service of Xbox Series X | S, One and PC. In his words, “there is currently no plan” to include the Capcom title in the service catalog.

As reported a few days ago, a Polish Xbox Store leak indicated Resident Evil Village as part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog, thus fueling the hopes of seeing it included in the first batch of games arriving in the April 2022 service catalog.

In response to the rumors, Larry Hyrb intervened on Twitter explaining that the one of the Polish store was simply an error generated when the game was discounted with the latest offers and that at the moment Microsoft he has no plan to add Capcom horror to the Game Pass catalog.

“This was an issue with how a discount for the title will be displayed in the Microsoft Store and has since been corrected. There are currently no plans to bring Resident Evil Village to Game Pass,” says Major Nelson.

That said, it’s not out of the question that Resident Evil Village won’t come to Xbox Game Pass sooner or later. At the bottom of the catalog of the service over time, several flagship titles of the Japanese publisher have landed, such as Monster Hunter World, Devil May Cry 5 and Resident Evil 7.