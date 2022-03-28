Here they are, together again. No longer at the Tokyo National Stadium where they conquered the world. But at the Paolo Rosi stadium in Rome where the meeting of the blue sprinters began, the first opportunity to return to common training. Lorenzo Patta, Marcell Jacobs, Fausto Desalu and Filippo Tortu found themselves together with the other Italian sprinters and the thought must have immediately turned to that day and those magical seconds of Olympic gold. The rally will last until Saturday. The long (but not too long) road to the Eugene World Cup this summer begins.