More than 3.8 million people fled Ukraine

A Russian volunteer wipes her tears after helping a refugee, in Dnipro, Ukraine, March 27, 2022.| Photo: EFE/EPA/NUNO VEIGA

O United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) indicated this Monday (28) that the number of people who fled the war in Ukraine to other countries reached 3.86 million, in an exodus that continues involving tens of thousands a day.

According to the UN agency, Poland continues to be the country that receives the most refugees, reaching 2.3 million people. Soon after, Romania appears, with 600,000. To a lesser extent, Ukrainians are also arriving in neighboring Hungary, Slovakia, Russia and Belarus.

In the first days of the conflict, UNHCR released an estimate that up to four million Ukrainians, representing 10% of the total population, could flee to other countries, a number that is expected to be surpassed during this week.

In addition, the mark of 6.5 million internally displaced persons has already been reached in Ukraine as a result of the Russian invasion. In all, 10 million Ukrainians had to leave their homes, representing 25% of the population. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) calculated last week that more than half of Ukraine’s 7.5 million minors have left their homes.