“Set! I shoot. Valid departure. My point of reference is Simbine, the South African I never beat until the semifinal not even two hours ago. After 15 meters I realize that he is further back. Out of the corner of my eye, to my right where all the others are, I see only Kerley who is at the same height as me. I see it, I see it … At a certain point I don’t see it anymore. God, I think, this is really happening. I’m running really hard, I bounce on the track which is a beauty, I don’t even feel fatigue, just a great lightness. And unlike the semifinal, now I’m running away and the others are chasing me. My ride is smooth and technically correct. I arrive at the last 10 meters, I am in front, when I throw myself at the finish line I just turn to the right to be sure that my perception is correct. I pass the finish line. I did it, we did it “.

It is the story of Marcell Jacobs of the Olympic final of the 100, as proposed by the pages of “Flash – My story”, an autobiography published by Piemme (written in collaboration with Marco Ventura) from Tuesday in bookstores and from Wednesday also on newsstands together with La Gazzetta dello Sport. There is everything about the champion from Brescia, who proposes himself with sincerity and without hiding anything. There is the public figure Jacobs and the private Jacobs. There is the little boy Marcell and the man Marcell. Always himself, in every age of life and in every circumstance. It is a full book, full of anecdotes, reflections, unpublished episodes. Especially in reference to the adolescent years, those of a very close relationship with mother Viviana and the absence of a father. The work – detailed and precise even in the sporting parts – has a chronological development, interrupted however by continuous flashes – in fact – which make the reading exciting and captivating. The family (grandfather Osvaldo, uncle Giancarlo and cousin Elia in the lead), friends, school, grandmother Rosanna’s hens, a passion for engines, holidays, travel. The brothers, Nicolò and Jacopo. And then the athletics. Lots of athletics. From the Tre Stelle / Francesco Ghizzi stadium in Desenzano del Garda to the National one in Tokyo. From the first instructor, Adriano Bertazzi – who today trains Jeremy, the eldest son – to Paolo Camossi, the golden coach. From the passion for Carl Lewis to that for Usain Bolt. From love for Nicole, to the birth of Anthony and Meghan.