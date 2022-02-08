Close to 2 June, for a “replica of the Tokyo final”: the Minister of Tourism Garavaglia and the mayor Gualtieri talked about it. The difficulties to be overcome

The hypothesis is very suggestive: Marcell Jacobs could run a 100 in one of the most iconic places in the world, in via dei Fori Imperiali, in Rome. The idea would even be to repeat the Olympic final in Tokyo, with the seven other related protagonists, close to the Republic Day, or next June 2nd. The Minister of Tourism, Massimo Garavaglia and the Capitoline Mayor Roberto Gualtieri talked about it while meeting. The project would involve other administrations, starting with the Ministry of Culture and Defense. And the agency that follows the Brescia policeman, the X-Hybrid.

In the street – In It would not be the first time that a large city, also in compliance with certain directives of the international federation that aim to bring athletics “on the street”, hosts a major international event. It already happens from Boston to Manchester, from Zurich to Brussels, for example. Rome itself, in via del Corso, has several times been home to a mile. And, looking at the European 2024, some races could come out of the Olimpico to find space between the Colosseum and the Arch of Constantine (the shot put), in viale delle Terme di Caracalla (for running tests, as already on the occasion of the 2016 Team World Championships) or in via della Conciliazione, in the shadow of St. Peter’s Basilica, for the start and finish of the half marathon. But in this case, it is clear, it would be even more fascinating. See also The three hits and two errors of Chivas in their 1-1 draw against Querétaro

Difficulties – The problem, budget aside, will be the availability of the athletes. The calendars have been compiled for some time: the date indicated falls, above all, in the middle of the Diamond League meetings. The circuit will stop in Eugene on May 28 and in Rabat on June 5. Then on the 9th in Rome, with the Golden Gala. Americans in the lead, what could Jacobs’ opponents be? Even seeing the Olympic champion in action in such a setting would be exciting regardless.

