British financier Jacob Rothschild dies aged 87

British financier Lord Jacob Rothschild died on February 26 at the age of 87. The agency writes about this with reference to the family’s statement. Bloomberg.

A banker and head of the London branch of the Rothschild family, he began his career at the family bank NM Rothschild & Sons in 1963. He was chairman of RIT Capital Partners, one of the world's largest investment funds, with an estimated net worth of approximately £2 billion.

The family statement described Jacob Rothschild as an excellent financier, dedicated public servant and passionate philanthropist. It is reported that the banker will be buried in accordance with Jewish custom in a small private ceremony.

