The General Pensions and Social Security Authority announced the disbursement of pensions for the current month of February tomorrow, Tuesday, with a total value of “760,789,820.34” dirhams, an increase of “78,876,646” dirhams over the same month of last year, in which the value of pensions amounted to “681,913,174.71” dirhams.

The number of beneficiaries of the disbursement for this month is 47,724 beneficiaries, an increase of 1,780 beneficiaries over the same month of last year, in which the number of beneficiaries reached 45,944 beneficiaries.

These expenses include civilians subject to Federal Law No. 7 of 1999 for Pensions and Social Security and its amendments, as well as beneficiaries whose files are managed by the Authority for the Ministry of Finance in accordance with the pension laws to which they are subject.