British banker Lord Jacob Rothschild dies at 88

British financier and head of the London branch of the Rothschild family, Lord Jacob, has died at the age of 87.

The banker began his career at the family bank NM Rothschild & Sons in 1963. He subsequently became chairman of RIT Capital Partners, one of the world's largest investment funds, with an estimated net worth of approximately £2 billion.

He also co-founded J Rothschild Assurance Group (St James's Place plc since 1997) in the early 1990s. The company is engaged in financial consulting; in 2023, the number of funds under management of the company will reached £168.2 billion.

At the Waddesdon estate, managed by the Rothschild foundation, an investment banker called a philanthropist and cultural leader who will be missed by his friends and colleagues.

The Rothschild Foundation and Waddesdon Estate announce with great sadness the death of Lord Rothschild, businessman, entrepreneur, philanthropist and cultural leader. He will be greatly missed by his family, colleagues and many friends.

Banker family reportedthat Rothschild will be buried in accordance with family customs among his loved ones.

Rothschild was called the master of the world

Conspiracy theories surrounding the Rothschild family have repeatedly discussed on the Internet, media and social networks. In particular, they appeared in one of the earliest Internet newsletters, the first issue of Conspiracy Nation magazine was dedicated to them in 1994.

Moreover, Rothschild's name mentioned in connection with the crash of the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777. A meme of a banker was posted that said: “We own your media, oil and governments.”

Rothschild connections with Russia

After the collapse of the USSR, European financiers developed close relationships with many Russian businessmen. For example in 2003 became knownthat Lord Rothschild became the secret owner of a large block of shares in the Yukos oil company, which was controlled by its head Mikhail Khodorkovsky (entered into the register of individuals performing the functions of a foreign agent).

It was alleged that the deal was completed before Khodorkovsky's arrest, and Rothschild received controlling voting rights over a stake in Yukos worth almost $13.5 billion.

In 2013, Khodorkovsky was pardoned, after which he left Russia.

Philanthropist and art collector

Rothschild was a banker and financier, but was also widely known for his support of environmental causes, Jewish charities and patronage of the arts. He held various positions, for example, he was chairman of the board of trustees of the London National Gallery. In addition, he posed for numerous portraits, including those by artists such as Lucian Freud and David Hockney.

In 2002, he was awarded the Order of Merit by Queen Elizabeth II. It is awarded for achievements in the fields of art, education, literature and science.

The Rothschilds are a dynasty of bankers and public figures of Jewish origin, which dates back to the end of the 18th century. Representatives of the dynasty bear the title of barons and are considered one of the richest and most influential families in the world, and in France the surname has become a common noun for a rich man.