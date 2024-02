Mebius and the developer RS34 they announced Illvelo Swamp Happy Togethershoot'em up coming soon on Nintendo Switch. The title will be released in Japan in the second half of 2024, however there is currently no information regarding a possible Western release.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer, wishing you a good viewing as always!

Illvelo Swamp Happy Together – Announcement Trailer

Source: Mebius, RS34 Street Gematsu