For years, there was talk of the reason why Jackie Chan did not return to make his big movies for Hollywood. With the actor stating that he “did not leave the United States, but has not been presented with a suitable script”, everything indicates that “An explosive couple 4” is the tape that will make him return to the big leagues.

According to Deadline, Jackie Chan made a special appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival this Thursday, December 8. Before the public and the press, he said that he is currently in talks to make a fourth movie of “Rush hour”.

“We are now talking about the fourth part of the saga” , the actor told his fans, who he told them that he was going to meet with the director of the film this week to discuss the script. Without saying who will be in charge, it is speculated that it is Brett Ratner, who directed the three previous versions.

Undoubtedly, “An explosive couple”, a saga that premiered between 1998 and 2007, starring Jackie Chan and comedian Chris Tuckerachieved great success among the public, who saw how the performers fit in perfectly and knew how to perfectly combine comedy with action scenes.

As laid out in the first installment, the plot follows a Hong Kong detective, Lee, who forms an unlikely relationship with an LAPD officer, Carter. Both will unite to solve a series of crimes.