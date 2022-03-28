This is the story of poor Millie, a purebred dog Jack Russell about to drown in a swamp. But luckily they saved her. The 3-year-old dog had moved away from her home in Hampshire, a county on the south coast of England in the United Kingdom. She got into serious trouble and rescuers used it to save her a sausage and a drone. That’s how.

Photo source from Denmead Drone Search & Rescue Facebook video

Millie is a 3 year old dog, a very beautiful one Jack Russell crossing, which found itself in deepest trouble a short time ago. Suddenly, leaving the house, she has lost track of time and distance. She and she ended up in the mudflats of Havant, Hampshire, England, unable to go back.

She was frightened and the water rose more and more. She couldn’t get out of her way on her own, but luckily someone saw her and she immediately called rescuers. How could they lure her in and take her away from there? Rescuers used a ruse, using a sausage and a drone.

Emma Oaks, Millie’s owner, immediately raised the alarm. She was walking the dog when he managed to free himself from the leash and ran away. The 40-year-old woman who lives in Purbrooknot far from Portsmouth, she was desperate.

The woman sounded the alarm and continued to search for Millie, calling for the intervention of the Denmead Drone Search and Rescue. But it was not easy to lure the dog to that helicopter, as she was constantly frightened by hearing its noise. And meanwhile the water in the swamp grew.

Photo source from Denmead Drone Search & Rescue Facebook video

Jack Russell is about to drown, luckily there is a drone and a sausage to help Millie

Millie loves food and eats whatever you can offer her… even raw carrots and cucumbers, but there is one thing she loves: sausage.

Photo source from Denmead Drone Search & Rescue Facebook video

Here’s how to get her to safety. Rescuers tied sausages to a string, transported them in the air with a drone. A perfect trap that worked. And Millie is now safe.