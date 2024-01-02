After his participation in the film Super Mario Bros.it has been revealed that Jack Black has joined the production of the film Minecraft. Although the details are a mystery at the moment, Deadline has indicated that the actor and singer will take the role of someone under Steve.

Although we do not know what type of feature film awaits us, the fact that the character Black is called Steve could indicate that this film will not be a biographical film, similar to what we saw with Tetris, and in its place we would see an adaptation of the Mojang game as such. Let's remember that Steve is the name the character has by default. We can only wait for more information about this project to come to light.

Along with Jack Black, the movie of Minecraft also features Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks and Sebastian Eugene Hansen. The producers are Vertigo, with co-financing from Legendary, Mojang/Microsoft and Momoa's On the Roam. As for the producers involved, we find Roy Lee, Jon Berg, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Momoa, Torfi Frans Olafsson, Vu Bui, and Jill Messick.

And if that was not enough, Jack Black will also have a role in the live action version of Borderlands by Lionsgate, which will hit theaters on August 9. In this way, the actor already has three credits in films based on video games, not to mention his upcoming participation in Kung Fu Panda 4. On related topics, you can learn more about the Minecraft movie here. Likewise, support for Minecraft Dungeons has come to an end.

Editor's Note:

Jack Black is a great actor, and each of his appearances are always fun and full of memorable moments. If the Minecraft movie is an adaptation of the game, it will be interesting to see him as the protagonist, but if we see a biopic, I'm sure he will do a great job as well.

Via: deadline