The main purpose of LEGO Fortnite is to stimulate creativity, according to the official description offered by Epic Games, and players have actually set to work to create villages full of details or recreating locations from films, TV series and so on. Among these there is also the Redditor Crownedpepper who has set himself the goal of creating a sort of LEGO The Lord of the Rings.

Among his first creations there is for example the “Trombatorrone” of Elm's Deepan iconic location from the second film of the film series, The Two Towers, where the epic “Battle of Helm's Deep” takes place, in which Rohan's soldiers aided by some members of the Fellowship of the Ring managed to stop the invasion of Saruman's army.

As we can see, the result is certainly excellent, with the player claiming to have succeeded in the feat using the castle buildings that are obtained by upgrading the village in the desert biome.

It's not the only Lord of the Rings themed creation in LEGO Fortnite by Crownedpepper, who also created the menacing tower with Sauron's fiery eye on top.