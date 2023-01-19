The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, announced early Thursday her resignation as head of government, calling elections for October 14. This was announced by the president during a press conference, detailing that she will be in the position until next February 7, when the Labor Party she leads finds a new person to fill the post of prime minister, reported ‘NZ Herald’ . “Having such a privileged role comes with a responsibility, including knowing when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not,” she said.

This seems to be a very thoughtful decision. «I have given everything of me to be prime minister, but it has also cost me a lot. I can’t and shouldn’t do the job unless I have a full tank, plus a little in reserve, for those unplanned and unexpected challenges that inevitably present themselves,” she added.

Ardern has explained that behind his decision there is “no secret scandal.” “I am human. We give everything we can for as long as we can and then it’s time. And for me, it is the moment », she has affirmed.

Given this decision, the party must choose on Sunday, January 22, the new leader of the Labor Party and the new prime minister. The person elected must govern until October 14, when the general elections are scheduled to be held. The New Zealand prime minister has stressed that she is confident that Labor will win the elections without her, considering that “a new set of shoulders is necessary” for the challenges of the coming years.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished in the last five years. We have turned around the statistics of child poverty and we have managed to significantly increase social support and public housing », she highlighted. Ardern, 42, took office as prime minister in August 2017, becoming the youngest person in the country’s history to hold such responsibility. She rose to power after agreeing a government alliance with the Greens and the New Zealand nationalists First, ending a decade of conservative chief executives.