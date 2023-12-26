Club América is still on vacation after having won the title of the Apertura 2023 tournament, but the azulcrema board is already working to strengthen the team for Clausura 2024 and they want to strengthen the positions that have been reduced.
In this case, both sides need to be reinforced given the withdrawal of Miguel Layun which was part of the right back and left back due to the imminent retirement of Luis Fuentes who is already 37 years old and they need to rejuvenate the position.
Just as there are already options to reinforce the left side, the names for the right side are also being analyzed, and as mentioned by the journalist from Aztec Sports, David Medranothe 14-time Mexican soccer champion has two options on the table and one is an old acquaintance of the club.
One is Ricardo Chavez from Atlético San Luis and the other is his former player who barely left the Nido a year ago, Jorge Sanchez, who already has a season and a half in Europe, but has not been able to consolidate himself one hundred percent. First with him Ajax from the Netherlands and currently with the Porto from Portugal, where he has not been a permanent starter, but little by little he has shown himself in the opportunities he has had.
Another that came to be contemplated was Erick Aguirre of the Gang, but interest would have been lost given his history of injuries. For now, only Kevin Alvarez and Emilio Lara They can perform in this position within the team.
