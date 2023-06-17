All-Star Ja Morant has been suspended by the NBA for the first 25 games of next season. The player is guilty of showing a gun during a friend’s Instagram live. The heavy disqualification derives from the fact that the Memphis Grizzlies’ talent is even a repeat offender: already in March he had been suspended for eight games after committing the same stunt, again on IG Live while he was in a Denver strip club. Here are the two offending videos